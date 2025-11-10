Lebanese president vows to combat terror financing, urges action to deter Israeli assaults

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told a US Treasury delegation on Sunday that Lebanon is strictly enforcing measures to prevent money laundering, smuggling, or the use of funds for terror financing.

According to a statement from presidency, the meeting took place at Baabda Palace, east of Beirut, with a delegation led by Sebastian Gorka, the US Deputy Assistant President for Counterterrorism Affairs.

"Lebanon is rigorously implementing the approved measures to prevent money laundering, smuggling, or the use of funds in terror financing, and imposes strict penalties for all financial crimes regardless of its type," Aoun told the US delegation.

Aoun added that alongside financial measures, the army and security services are pursuing terrorist cells.

Last Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on individuals accused of facilitating the transfer of tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hezbollah in 2025.

Meanwhile, Aoun emphasized the need to pressure Israel to halt its ongoing assaults against Lebanon, urging Tel Aviv to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and last year's ceasefire agreement, which includes the deployment of army forces along the southern border and implementing the army's plan to ensure exclusive state control of weapons.

For its part, the US delegation expressed readiness to assist Lebanon in its efforts to achieve security and stability in the south, to support the army in extending state authority over all Lebanese territories, eliminate armed manifestations, and enable legitimate security forces to fully perform their duties, the statement said.

Under US and Israeli pressure, the Lebanese government decided on Aug. 5 to restrict weapons to state forces, including Hezbollah.

On Oct. 13, Aoun reaffirmed that negotiation with Israel is necessary to resolve outstanding issues between the two sides.

However, his call sparked sharp divisions domestically—between those viewing it as a pragmatic exit from escalation and others as succumbing to international pressure amid uneven power dynamics.

Israel did not respond to Aoun's initiative. Rather, it intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon in violation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, which was reached after more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah.