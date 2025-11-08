UPS grounds its MD-11 fleet after Louisville crash

US cargo and shipping giant UPS has grounded its fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft, the model involved in Tuesday's fatal crash in the US state of Kentucky's Louisville, according to the company.

The move came "out of an abundance of caution" and for safety reasons, UPS said in a statement on Friday, noting that MD-11s represent roughly 9% of its total fleet.

"We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees and the communities we serve," the company noted, stating that the measure takes immediate effect.

Contingency measures have been established to maintain "the reliable service our customers around the world count on," it added.

The crash killed at least 14 people, according to media reports that cited officials.



