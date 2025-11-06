Israeli forces wound, detain Palestinian youth in West Bank

Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian youth before detaining him during a raid in the town of Yamun, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

According to the Voice of Palestine radio station, clashes broke out after Israeli troops stormed Yamun, with Palestinian youths throwing stones at the soldiers. During the confrontation, one youth was shot with live ammunition and injured.

The report said Israeli forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching the wounded youth, who was later detained and taken to an unknown location.

His condition and whereabouts remain unclear.

Videos shared on digital platforms appeared to show Israeli soldiers deployed near the area where the injured youth was lying, blocking access for medical teams.





