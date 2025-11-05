Syrian president to attend COP30 climate summit in Brazil

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will take part on Thursday in the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, from Nov. 6 to 21, the presidency said on Wednesday.

The presidency's media office said Sharaa will pay an official visit to Brazil on Nov. 6-7 to join the summit, which brings together dozens of world leaders.

This will be the first time a Syrian president attends a UN climate conference since the series began in 1995, the office said.

Following the summit, Sharaa is expected to travel to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump.