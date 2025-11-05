OIC committee plans Al-Quds program for Palestine

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) is launching its Al-Quds Program, which will play a key role in supporting Palestinians, especially women and youth.

The 41st COMCEC session was held in Istanbul on Nov. 1-4 to discuss the steps to take in Palestine with projects. The COMCEC Al-Quds Program, launched in 2020, aims to improve the living conditions of Palestinians and develop their institutional and human capacities.

Some eight more projects were added to this year to the 20 projects that will be implemented under the program.

Additionally, a new call, launched on Oct. 15, aims to increase the number of Palestinians benefiting from projects to be implemented in Jerusalem next year.

Tourism, cultural heritage, technical and vocational education, employment and entrepreneurship, e-commerce, e-learning, and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be supported with this program.

Some 28 projects have been implemented within COMCEC Al-Quds Program so far, and a total of 1,087 people, mostly young people and women, have benefited from some 80 capacity development activities.





