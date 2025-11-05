Israeli forces raid Quneitra in new breach of Syrian sovereignty

Israeli army renewed its incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria on Wednesday, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty, according to local media.

Israeli forces, reinforced with two tanks and four military vehicles, advanced into Jubata al-Khashab town, and set up a checkpoint on the road leading to the village of Ain al-Bayda in the northern Quneitra countryside, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or the Syrian authorities on the media report.

Damascus has repeatedly condemned Israel's repeated violations of its sovereignty, affirming its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

The Israeli army had carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024, according to government data.

After the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.



