Qatar condemns RSF atrocities in Sudan’s El-Fasher, calls for political solution to end conflict

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned atrocities committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state, calling for an immediate political solution to end the long-standing conflict.

"We express our collective shock at the horrific atrocities committed in the city of El-Fasher in Sudan's Darfur region and reaffirm our condemnation of these acts in the strongest terms," Tamim said in his opening remarks at the inauguration of the Second World Summit for Social Development in the capital Doha.

On Oct. 26, the RSF captured the city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed ethnic-based massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

"Sudan has endured the horrors of this conflict for over two and a half years. It is time to bring it to an end and reach a political solution that safeguards Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the Qatari emir said.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions of others and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Qatari emir stressed the urgent need for international support "to address the catastrophic consequences" of two years of Israeli aggression in the enclave, calling on the international community "to redouble its efforts and provide support to the Palestinian people for reconstruction and to meet their essential needs."

"Social development cannot be achieved without peace and stability," he added.

Leaders and representatives from more than 200 member states and organizations are expected to attend the three-day UN summit in the Qatari capital to discuss global action on poverty eradication, social inclusion, and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.





