Netanyahu visits Gaza ceasefire coordination center, meets with CENTCOM chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the US-led headquarters in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel of the multinational force overseeing the Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, his office announced.

Netanyahu also met with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Bradley Cooper.

"I am happy to host our American friends here in Kiryat Gat. They are working together with us on a plan to achieve a different Gaza, a Gaza that will no longer pose a threat to Israel," he said.

"We want to bring it about that in the end, the goal that (US) President (Donald) Trump and we agreed on-the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza-will be achieved. We are working on this in stages, together with other components of the plan," he added.

The visit to CENTCOM's Civil-Military Coordination Center came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, violating a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in place since Oct. 10.

Israel's renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 injured in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed more than 68,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.





