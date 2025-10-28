3 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike gunfire in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed in Israeli gunfire and an airstrike in the Jenin governorate of the northern occupied West Bank, according to local media.

The official news agency Wafa, citing local sources, said Israeli forces raided the town of Kafr Qud with military reinforcements, surrounded an area of agricultural land, and opened fire on three young men.

The Israeli forces seized the bodies of deceased Palestinians, whose identities remain unknown, reported Wafa.

Following the gunfire, the Israeli army struck a vehicle in the same area, sparking a fire that also engulfed several olive trees, Wafa added.

"Earlier on Tuesday, witnesses told Anadolu they heard gunfire near Kafr Qud, followed by an Israeli airstrike on a cave and a vehicle in the same area.

They added that Israeli forces removed the bodies from the site.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, saying it targeted "a terrorist cell." It said three people were killed, including one in the airstrike, and one was injured.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, this is the first Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank in nine months.

Since January, the Israeli army has been conducting large-scale military operations in northern West Bank refugee camps, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of Palestinians, the displacement of all the residents, and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,059 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.





