Israel ends emergency status in south for 1st time since October 2023

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared an end to the emergency situation in southern Israel, for the first time since October 2023.

"I have decided to adopt the Israeli army's recommendation and to remove, for the first time since October 7, the special situation in the home front," Katz said in a statement.

According to The Times of Israel news site, the "special situation" order will expire on Tuesday, for the first time since Israel launched war on Gaza in October 2023. The Israeli offensive has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women, and injured over 170,000 others.

The "special situation" order has allowed the army to restrict gatherings and close off areas.

The Israeli war on Gaza came to a halt when the first phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.