2 soldiers killed by unidentified gunmen in northern Syria

Two Syrian soldiers were killed by unidentified gunmen in the north of the country, authorities said.

The attack took place near the city of Al-Bab, east of Aleppo on Sunday, the Defense Ministry's Media and Communications Directorate said in a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

An investigation is underway to identify those responsible, the statement added.

Intensive efforts have been made by the Syrian government to restore security across the country since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, after nearly 25 years in power.





