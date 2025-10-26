Palestinian president names his deputy Hussein al-Sheikh as temporary replacement in event of vacancy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a constitutional declaration on Sunday to name his deputy, Hussein al-Sheikh, as a temporary replacement if he can no longer fulfil his role.

"In the event of a vacancy in the office of the President of the Palestinian Authority, and in the absence of the Palestine Legislative Council, the Vice President of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), also the Vice President of the State of Palestine, will temporarily assume the duties of the President for a period not exceeding 90 days," reads the declaration cited by the official news agency Wafa.

"During this period, free and direct elections will be held to elect a new president, in accordance with the Palestinian Election Law," it added.

The declaration stipulates that if elections are not held within 90 days due to force majeure, the period shall be extended by a decision of the Palestinian Central Council for one additional term only.

Under the declaration, Constitutional Decree No. 1 of 2024 is revoked, "to protect the Palestinian political system, safeguard our homeland, ensure its security, and preserve its constitutional institutions."

Decree No. 1 of 2024 stipulates that the chairman of the Palestinian National Council would assume the duties of the presidency in the event of a vacancy.

Abbas said the new declaration affirms "the principle of the separation of powers and the peaceful transfer of power through free and fair elections."

Abbas, 89, has served as president for 20 years, since Jan. 15, 2005, following the death of former President Yasser Arafat in November 2004.