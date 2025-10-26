1 killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike killed a civilian in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the fatality was reported in the strike that targeted a car in Naqoura in Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Another person was injured in the explosion of an unexploded ordnance in the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district, the ministry added.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. But it has only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.