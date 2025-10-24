No peace in Gaza 'until the occupation ends,' says UN health rapporteur

A picture taken from an undisclosed position in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip shows the destruction in the besieged Palestinian territory on October 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The UN special rapporteur on the right to health said Thursday there will be no peace in the Gaza Strip until the Israeli occupation ends.

"Until the occupation ends, there won't be peace. We need an end to the occupation, immediate, unconditional ceasefire," Tlaleng Mofokeng told reporters.

She has formally engaged with Israel about the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, but received no response. Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was arrested by the Israeli army from inside the hospital in December 2024.

Mofokeng said she has been advocating publicly through different mediums, calling for the release of all health care workers and investigations of those killed.

"You need to remember that their (Israel) intention is to cause harm and psychological trauma," she said.

The first phase of US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached Oct. 10. It includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Since October 2023, the Israeli war has killed over 68,200 victims and injured more than 170,300 in its genocidal war against Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.