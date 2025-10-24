Israeli extremists block aid trucks bound for Gaza at Kissufim crossing

An Israeli extremist group obstructed humanitarian aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip on Friday at the al-Karara crossing, known in Israel as Kissufim, Israeli Channel 14 reported.

The crossing, one of eight linking Gaza with Israel, is located east of the strip between Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

Hundreds of activists from the far-right Tsav 9 movement gathered at Kissufim to block the trucks, according to the report.

Formed during the recent Israeli offensive, Tsav 9 has recently blocked roads leading to crossings, staged protests nearby, and, in some cases, looted or damaged aid shipments.

The previous US administration imposed sanctions on Tsav 9 last year over such activities, though the current administration lifted them earlier this year.

In a statement cited by Channel 14, the group claimed that "trucks reaching Hamas must be stopped," and accused the Palestinian group of "violating the ceasefire," referring to the Gaza truce brokered under President Donald Trump's plan, which took effect on Oct. 10.

The first phase of Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached on Oct. 10.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,300 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.





