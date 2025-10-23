Egypt hosts Palestinian factions to discuss 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire

 Contact Us
Egypt facilitated discussions among Palestinian factions to advance the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire, fostering consensus on continuing the ceasefire agreement.

Published October 23,2025
Egypt hosted talks on Thursday between Palestinian factions to discuss the implementation of the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News channel said the discussions aim at reaching a consensus between the Palestinian factions regarding the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan.

Separately, Egypt's Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad met Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and his Palestinian counterpart Majed Faraj "as part of Egypt's efforts to end the crisis in Gaza," the outlet said.

"A consensus was reached during the meeting to support and continue implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza," the channel said.