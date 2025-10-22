Israel transfers 30 more Palestinian bodies to Gaza, some showing signs of abuse: Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry on Wednesday received the remains of 30 more Palestinians transferred by Israel under a ceasefire deal, with some bodies showing signs of abuse.

A ministry statement said that the bodies were handed over through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"Several bodies showed clear signs of abuse, including beatings, bound hands, and blindfolded eyes," it added.

The ministry said the new handovers brought the number of bodies returned by Israel since Oct. 14 to 195, of whom only 57 bodies have been identified.

Families have been trying to identify their relatives based on remaining physical marks or clothing, as Israel's years-long blockade and the destruction of Gaza's laboratories have made forensic testing impossible.

Earlier Wednesday, the Gaza government held a funeral procession for 54 Palestinians returned by Israel. These victims could not be identified, as their features were blurred as a result of torture.

Before the ceasefire, Israel held 735 Palestinian bodies, according to the Palestinian National Campaign to Retrieve Martyrs' Bodies.

Haaretz also reported that the Israeli army has been holding about 1,500 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza at the notorious Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect on Oct. 10. Phase one of the truce included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a partial Israeli withdrawal. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Health Ministry.