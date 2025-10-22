1 killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation

One civilian was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on the Nabatieh governorate, southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreement, according to local media.

The state news agency NNA said that an Israeli missile targeted a motorcycle in Ain Qana town of the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, killing the driver.

No further details were provided regarding the identity of the victim.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the media report.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.



