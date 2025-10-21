Qatar denounces Israeli violations of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Qatar denounced on Tuesday Israel's ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, especially the transformation of the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable zone and the continued violation of the ceasefire," Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in the opening session of the Shura Council, Qatar's legislative council.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 80 people have been killed and 303 injured by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since a ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 10.

"The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories and the unified Palestinian state," Sheikh Tamim said.

He also expressed Qatar's denunciation of the expansion of the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the attempts to Judaize the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem.

The emir called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip and to provide protection for the civilians in the enclave.

"Israel has violated all international laws and norms governing relations between states by attacking a country that acts as a mediator and by its attempt to kill delegation members," he said in reference to the Israeli attack on the Hamas delegation in Doha.

"We considered this aggression an act of state terrorism, and the global response was strong enough to shock the perpetrators," he added.

On Sept. 9, Israel launched airstrikes on the Qatari capital in an attempt to assassinate the leadership of the Palestinian group Hamas, which was present at the time for the ceasefire negotiations.

A ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10 in the Gaza Strip, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



