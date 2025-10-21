Egypt’s intelligence chief visits Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks

Egypt's Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad arrived in Israel on Tuesday for Gaza ceasefire talks with Israeli officials.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said Rashed met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News channel said Rashad's talks in Israel will also take up the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Egyptian intelligence chief will also meet with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during the visit.

The visit is the first by a senior Egyptian official to Israel since Tel Aviv's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.





