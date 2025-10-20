US envoys arrive in Israel to discuss implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal

US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner landed in Israel on Monday to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

Witkoff and Kushner, who serves as an informal adviser to the Trump administration, are expected to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The US envoys will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials, according to the Times of Israel.





