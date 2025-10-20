Trump says Gaza ceasefire remains in place despite Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza remains in effect despite repeated Israeli strikes that have left dozens dead in the enclave, emphasizing that Washington wants to ensure continued calm between Israel and Hamas.

"We're going to have to see what's happening. We want to make sure that it's going to be very peaceful with Hamas," Trump told reporters when asked about Israel's latest attacks.

"As you know, they've been quite rambunctious. They've been doing some shooting. And we think maybe the leadership isn't involved in that…you know, some rebels within," he said.

"But either way, it's going to be handled properly. It's going to be handled toughly, but properly," he added.

Asked whether the ceasefire remains in place, the president replied: "Yes."

Earlier in the day, the Gaza government said at least 97 Palestinians have been killed and 230 injured by the Israeli army since the ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office said the "Israeli occupation committed 80 documented violations since the declaration of the ceasefire, in flagrant breach of international humanitarian law."



