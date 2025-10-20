Palestinian president calls for upholding ceasefire deal in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Sunday for consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza and adhering to the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in the enclave.

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting in Ramallah with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher, according to the official WAFA news agency.

He "renewed his call to all concerned parties to commit to the first phase of the US president's plan, to solidify the ceasefire, hand over hostages and prisoners, allow aid entry, ensure the withdrawal of occupation forces, proceed to reconstruction and stop the Israeli government's undermining of the Palestinian Authority and the two-state solution."

Abbas also affirmed the readiness of Palestinian state institutions to assume administrative responsibility in Gaza and to link it with the West Bank, with Arab and international support and in coordination with the relevant parties.

He also expressed Palestine's readiness "to work with US President Donald Trump and all mediators and partners in order to complete the next phase towards achieving lasting peace in accordance with international peace resolutions."

He emphasized the crucial role of the UN and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in delivering humanitarian assistance and maintaining essential services for Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and host countries.

Fletcher briefed Abbas on the findings of his visit to Gaza, the humanitarian situation there, and UN efforts to facilitate aid delivery.

Also in Ramallah, Fletcher met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. They discussed enhancing coordination and implementing steps for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction plan.

Mustafa reiterated that reconstruction must be led by the Palestinian Authority with support from Arab and international partners, stressing the need to empower Palestinian institutions to operate on the ground in Gaza with UN backing.

He added that the Gaza administrative committee should function under the management of the State of Palestine and that no administrative or security vacuum should be allowed in the territory.

Fletcher, in turn, affirmed that UN agencies must work in full cooperation with Palestinian institutions, noting that bypassing them would not serve the goals of relief and reconstruction.

On Sept. 29, Trump publicly presented a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which included an immediate ceasefire and the phased release of hostages and prisoners.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas both agreed to the first phase of the deal, with formal signing occurring on Oct. 9. The deal was brokered with the help of mediators from the US, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye.

On Oct. 10, the ceasefire came into effect.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.