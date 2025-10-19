Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks, says Qatar

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed Sunday to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the two sides also agreed to establish mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability.

It added that both parties will hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability and verification of the ceasefire's implementation "in a reliable and sustainable manner."

The Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the agreement would help end tensions along the border between "the two brotherly countries" and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

Border tensions escalated after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, as officials from both sides arrived in Doha for talks, which were mediated by Qatar and Türkiye.



