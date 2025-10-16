Türkiye appoints Gaza aid coordinator for Palestine

Türkiye has appointed Ambassador Mehmet Gulluoglu as the humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to ensure effective delivery and coordination of the country's humanitarian assistance to Gaza, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Türkiye is fully mobilizing its resources to accelerate the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, establish temporary shelters for displaced civilians, and contribute to the reconstruction of the war-torn enclave, the sources added.

As part of this effort, Ambassador Gulluoglu and his accompanying team reached Gaza on Wednesday.

His mission includes overseeing the coordination and monitoring of Türkiye's humanitarian activities on the ground, ensuring close cooperation with relevant institutions, local authorities, and international partners.

The coordinator will assess the priority needs and required humanitarian materials in Gaza; work in coordination with UN agencies and support their ongoing activities in the region; facilitate the efficient and accurate delivery of aid from Türkiye to those in need in Gaza in collaboration with Turkish institutions active on the ground; hold consultations with local authorities regarding aid deliveries through Egypt and Jordan; and strengthen Türkiye's medical support for Gaza, including the evacuation of patients for treatment.

TÜRKİYE'S HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS FOR GAZA

Türkiye has a longstanding tradition of humanitarian assistance, extending help swiftly and impartially to those affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and mass displacements, regardless of language, religion, race, or gender.

Located in a region frequently affected by crises, Türkiye has provided substantial aid to neighboring areas, particularly to countries such as Palestine and Syria.

Since the beginning of Israel's attacks, Türkiye has been among the leading countries delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. From October 2023 onward, the country has sent approximately 102,000 tons of humanitarian supplies to Gaza by sea and air.

The recently achieved ceasefire in the enclave has created an opportunity to deliver aid more sustainably and in greater quantities.

Within this framework, Türkiye dispatched a ship carrying around 865 tons of humanitarian relief supplies from Mersin Port to Egypt's El Arish Port on Tuesday.





