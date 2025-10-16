Trump to visit South Korea on Oct. 29 ahead of APEC summit, says Seoul

US President Donald Trump will arrive in South Korea on Oct. 29 for a two-day visit to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday.

Wi said President Lee Jae Myung is expected to hold summit talks with Trump during the visit, according to Yonhap News.

Seoul and Washington are also negotiating a pathway for South Korea's planned $350 billion investment in the US economy under a new tariffs deal.

Lee will host APEC leaders on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in the southeastern coastal city of Gyeongju.

Seoul is coordinating separately with Beijing to finalize the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30.

Xi last visited South Korea in 2014 during the administration of former President Park Geun-hye, while Trump's last visit was in 2019, when he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone.

The White House has not yet announced Trump's Asia tour, during which he is also expected to visit Malaysia -- the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) -- and Japan.

Trump earlier said he would meet Xi amid ongoing tariff negotiations between the world's two largest economies during his visit to South Korea.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said Tuesday that Trump "is looking forward to" witnessing the signing of the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire deal in Kuala Lumpur as the country prepares to host the 47th ASEAN summit later this month.





