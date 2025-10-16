Explosion kills 4 oil guards, injures 9 in eastern Syria

Four people were killed and nine others injured in an explosion near a bus carrying oil facility guards in eastern Syria on Thursday, local authorities said.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an Energy Ministry statement, said an explosive device blew up near the bus on the Deir ez-Zor-Mayadeen road, killing four guards and injuring nine others.

The ministry called the blast a "cowardly terrorist attack aimed at disrupting efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate infrastructure in the energy sector."

No further details were provided about the party responsible for the attack.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria, pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.





