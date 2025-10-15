1 critically injured in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

One person was injured in an Israeli drone strike late Tuesday in southern Lebanon in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, according to local media.

The state news agency NNA said that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Wadi Jilou, leaving a citizen with critical injuries.

There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli army to the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, two other people had been injured in another strike that targeted an area between the towns of Tebnine and Haris in the south of the country.

Cross-border warfare between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces began in October 2023. It escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring 17,000.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024, but Israel has conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon since then, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon earlier this year, but it still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





