Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to pay 1st visit to Russia on Wednesday

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is scheduled to visit Russia on Wednesday for a series of official meetings, according to information obtained Tuesday by an Anadolu correspondent from sources close to the Syrian government.

This will be his first visit to Russia.

The visit comes more than a month after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak visited Damascus on Sept. 9, where he discussed issues, including energy cooperation and humanitarian assistance, with senior Syrian officials.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long grip on power that began in 1963. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.