Israeli army kills Palestinian man in Gaza: Report

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip, local media reported.

The Palestinian state news agency WAFA said Israeli soldiers fatally shot the man in the Maen area of Khan Younis.

The agency did not offer additional information on the incident.

The development came hours before a peace summit on a Gaza ceasefire that will be held in the Egyptian town of Sharm el-Sheikh which will be co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Egypt said the summit aims "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability."

Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point plan aimed at implementing a ceasefire in Gaza. The plan includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The first phase took effect on Friday.

Phase two of the plan envisions the creation of a new governing body in Gaza excluding Hamas, the deployment of a multinational force and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.





