Israel begins to release Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal

Under the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel started releasing Palestinian prisoners Monday, with buses transporting freed inmates from Ofer and Negev Prisons as Hamas handed over 20 Israeli hostages.

Published October 13,2025
Israel began to release Palestinian prisoners on Monday under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Hamas-run Prisoners' Media Office said buses carrying freed prisoners moved from Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, to Beitunia town in the occupied West Bank.

Buses carrying released prisoners also moved from the Negev Prison in southern Israel on their way to the Gaza Strip, the office said.

The releases came after Hamas handed over 20 living Israeli hostages under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.