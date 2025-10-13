13 more Israeli hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza, en route to Israel

Thirteen more Israeli hostages were released in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to Israeli media.

The International Committee of the Red Cross received the 13 Israeli hostages from the Palestinian group Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, and they are now on their way to Israel, according to Channel 12.

With the handover of 13 hostages, the release of all 20 living Israeli hostages was completed under the ceasefire agreement, after an initial group of seven had been freed earlier on Monday.

In exchange for the released Israeli hostages, 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 sentenced to life, will be released under the ceasefire agreement.





