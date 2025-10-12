3 Qatari diplomats killed in car crash in Egypt

Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypitan media reported Sunday.

Two diplomats were injured in the crash when the Qatari delegation's car crashed while traveling on the main road in South Sinai.

Authorities were alerted about the accident on the road between Sharm El-Sheikh and Taba.

The deceased were taken to the morgue at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, while the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Sharm El-Sheikh will host an international peace summit Monday, to be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, with the attendance of than 20 countries.

The summit seeks to "end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability," according to an Egyptian presidential statement.

Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a 20-point plan he laid out Sept. 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives being held there in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip. The first phase of the deal came into force at 12 noon local time (0900GMT) Friday.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.





