Israeli prime minister to convene government Thursday to approve Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will convene the government on Thursday to approve an agreement reached on Gaza.

"A great day for Israel," Netanyahu said Wednesday on the US social media company X's platform.

His remarks came right after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

Netanyahu thanked Trump and his team for their "dedication to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages."

"With God's help, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors," he added.





