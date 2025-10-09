Israeli army plans to reposition forces ahead of Gaza ceasefire

 Contact Us
The Israeli military announced Thursday it has begun operational preparations to reposition its forces in Gaza, in line with the newly signed ceasefire agreement with Hamas brokered under a US-led plan.

Anadolu Agency & AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published October 09,2025
The Israeli army began on Thursday preparations for the redeployment of its forces under a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

"Following the political echelon's instructions and due to the situational assessment, the IDF (army) has begun operational preparations ahead of the implementation of the agreement," according to a military statement on US social media company X.

The army said that "preparations and a combat protocol are underway" to reposition the army forces on "the adjusted deployment lines soon."

A ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas early Thursday in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.