Israel, Hamas signed off on US-proposed Gaza deal, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.

"This means that all of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump thanked all the mediators, including Türkiye, "who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen."





