Human Rights Watch calls for immediate action to protect civilians’ rights in Gaza without delay over Trump’s ceasefire plan

Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on governments to take immediate action to protect the rights of the Palestinian people in Gaza on Monday, without waiting for the implementation of a ceasefire plan.

The New York-based rights group said in a statement that a plan that was presented by US President Donald Trump to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip "does not substitute the urgent measures governments must take to protect civilians and support justice after two years of grave abuses in Israel and Palestine."

"The 20-part plan does not directly address human rights issues or accountability for the serious crimes committed since October 7, 2023," the statement said.

The organization documented numerous violations of the laws of war that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including extermination, acts of genocide, and breaches of binding orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), it added.

It called on governments to pressure Israel to lift unlawful restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to impose sanctions on Tel Aviv, including halting arms transfers, suspending trade agreements with Israel, and issuing travel bans and asset freezes for the Israeli officials who have been credibly implicated in the ongoing grave violations.

"All governments must act to prevent further atrocities and defend the universality of human rights," the group said.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan, which includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt on Sunday for indirect negotiations with Israel after declaring that it has agreed to the plan in principle.

The Israeli army has killed over 67,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.





