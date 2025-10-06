News World Wadephul: 'Sought-after' Germany ready to assist Gaza peace efforts

"As an internationally sought-after partner in matters of humanitarian aid, stabilization and reconstruction, we have something to offer," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said after a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in Tel Aviv.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday promised Israel and the Palestinians Berlin's support in implementing US President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Gaza as he toured the Middle East.



"As an internationally sought-after partner in matters of humanitarian aid, stabilization and reconstruction, we have something to offer," Wadephul said after a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in Tel Aviv and a conversation with relatives of hostages captured by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



A busy day for the German diplomat saw him earlier taking part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers with the Gulf Cooperation Council in Kuwait.



He was due to travel on to Cairo later on Monday evening for talks on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atty.



Germany's Israeli and Arab partners attach great importance to Berlin's engagement in an "hour of diplomacy," said Wadephul.



He said Germany would of course "be prepared to get involved and make a clear contribution."



Wadephul told Saar that Berlin can "play an active political role" in the peace process "if this is desired."



