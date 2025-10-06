UN chief: Trump ceasefire plan 'an opportunity' to end suffering of Gazans

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that a recent Gaza ceasefire proposal by US President Donald Trump "presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end."

Marking the second anniversary of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, Guterres, in a statement, reiterated his call to "release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately."

"End the suffering for all. This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension," he said, urging an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the region.

Calling for peace, he said: "Stop making civilians pay with their lives and their futures. After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now."

Noting that "a permanent ceasefire and a credible political process are essential to prevent further bloodshed and pave the way for peace," Guterres also demanded respect for international law.

He further noted that the UN is "unwavering in its commitment to support peace."

Guterres stated that "a just and lasting peace, in which Israelis, Palestinians, and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect" is the only way forward.