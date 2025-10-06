5 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite ceasefire talks

Relatives mourn their loved ones after an Israeli strike on Gaza City (AA Photo)

The Israeli army killed five more civilians in the Gaza Strip on Monday despite the resumption of ceasefire negotiations following a plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Medical sources told Anadolu that two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian gathering in the Tel Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City.

The Israeli army killed another Palestinian near a distribution center in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Two civilians lost their lives to Israeli gunfire while seeking food near an aid distribution site in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling were reported since early morning in several areas across the enclave, particularly Gaza City's Tel Hawa, Al-Nasr, and Al-Jalaa neighborhoods.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, disarmament of Hamas and rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle and talks for the next steps are due in Egypt.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 67,100 Palestinians in Gaza, and most of the infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.