10 more civilians killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army killed 10 more civilians and injured many others in the Gaza Strip early Monday, according to local media.

The state news agency Wafa said that the civil defense teams retrieved the bodies of nine people in Al-Nasr Street of Gaza City.

The army targeted the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the same city, blocking access to the hospital as part of efforts to besiege the area and force residents to flee southward, Wafa reported.

The army continued to carry out the detonation of booby-trapped vehicles in the Shati refugee camp, where dozens of civilians lost their lives due to ongoing aerial and ground offensives targeting the camp for days, under a plan to fully occupy the city.

In the central Gaza Strip, one person was killed and nine others were injured when the Israeli army targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians north of Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.





