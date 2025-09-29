1 killed in Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon

One person was killed in an Israeli strike in the Beqaa Valley of eastern Lebanon on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, according to local media.

The state news agency NNA said a drone targeted an excavator in the Al-Shamsiyah area, killing its driver.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by

September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.