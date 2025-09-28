Berlin sees mass Gaza protest with 100,000 marchers

In Berlin, the capital of Germany, a mass protest march was held under the theme "All Eyes on Gaza", organized by around 50 organizations to condemn Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories. The march drew over 100,000 participants.

Protesters gathered in front of the State Chancellery, passed by the Federal Parliament, and proceeded to Grosser Stern Square, a central Berlin landmark.

Demonstrators called for an immediate halt to Germany's arms exports to Israel, demanded humanitarian aid access to Gaza, and urged the EU to impose sanctions on Israel.

Chants such as "Freedom for Palestine," "Long live Palestine," and "Israel bombs, Germany funds" were heard, while banners read "Stop the massacre in Gaza," "No to genocide," and "Stop Israel."

Participants were warned not to display symbols of banned organizations or shout slogans that could provoke police intervention.

Ines Schwerdtner, Co-Chair of Germany's Left Party, criticized Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and accused the German government of complicity:

"Hospitals are in ruins, yet the government speaks of statecraft. They remain silent on genocide and are complicit."

Jewish musician Michael Barenboim told German media: