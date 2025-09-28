 Contact Us
News Middle East 8 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in central Gaza refugee camp

The Israeli army killed eight civilians, including women and children, in airstrikes on Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, medics reported, amid ongoing devastating attacks that have killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

Published September 28,2025
The Israeli army killed eight more civilians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as part of its genocidal war on the enclave, according to medics.

The state news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said the army struck two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, killing eight people, including women and children, and injuring many others.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Months of air and ground assaults have left Gaza largely uninhabitable, pushing its population into famine.