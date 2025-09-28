8 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in central Gaza refugee camp

The Israeli army killed eight more civilians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as part of its genocidal war on the enclave, according to medics.

The state news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said the army struck two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, killing eight people, including women and children, and injuring many others.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Months of air and ground assaults have left Gaza largely uninhabitable, pushing its population into famine.





