Iran’s top security official hails Saudi Arabia as ‘friendly country’

Iran's top security official hailed Saudi Arabia on Saturday as a "friendly" country, welcoming Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem's initiative to hold dialogue with the kingdom.

"I commend Hezbollah's initiative to engage in dialogue with Saudi Arabia, because it is a friendly country to us, and there are consultations between us," Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told a press conference in Beirut following talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Larijani arrived in the Lebanese capital early Saturday to participate in ceremonies commemorating the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and top group leader Hashem Safieddine.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut in September, and Safieddine in October.

"Lebanon is small geographically, but a strong state in confronting Israel," Larijani said.

"Today is a day of cooperation as we face one enemy (Israel), and Qassem's stance is completely correct and right."

On Sept. 19, Qassem called on Saudi Arabia to open "a new page" with Hezbollah and launch dialogue to address past problems.

Larijani described Hezbollah as "a stronghold for the Lebanese people, and any political development in the context of supporting the Lebanese people is welcomed by us."

"If Israel attacks Iran, it will receive a strong response, and we in Iran are ready to deal with all scenarios," he said.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.







