Israel arrests dual US-Israeli national over spying for Iran

Israeli authorities said Thursday they arrested a dual US-Israeli citizen accused of working with Iranian intelligence.

Police said Yaakov Perl, 49, will soon face formal charges for allegedly conducting intelligence-gathering missions inside Israel on behalf of Tehran.

Investigators said Perl first approached the Iranian Embassy in Morocco in 2017 seeking asylum for himself and his family. He later published articles critical of Israel on Iranian platforms and, following the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah earlier this year, agreed to cooperate with Iranian operatives.

Police claimed Perl returned to Israel in July and began carrying out assignments that included collecting information on high-profile figures such as former army chief Herzi Halevi and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. He also allegedly filmed locations across Israel, attempted to recruit others, and received payments in cryptocurrency.

Authorities described his actions as deliberate and dangerous, claiming his motives were "ideological and opposed to Zionist policy."

There was no immediate comment from Iran on the Israeli claim.

In recent months, Israel has announced several arrests for alleged collaboration with Iranian intelligence, though the claims could not be independently verified.

