2 Palestinians wounded by Israeli army fire in southern West Bank

Israeli forces shot and wounded two Palestinians on Tuesday during a raid in Halhul town near the southern West Bank province of Hebron, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that two men with gunshot wounds were taken to Al-Ahli Hospital, one of them in critical condition.

Residents told Anadolu that Israeli troops stormed Halhul and opened fire, prompting confrontations with local youths who responded by throwing stones.

The army mounted additional raids in several West Bank towns on Tuesday, including Dura, also in Hebron province, and Sinjil north of Ramallah.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, at least 1,042 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice ruled Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.