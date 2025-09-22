Palestine welcomes France recognizing Palestinian state

Riyad H. Mansour, Palestinian UN Observer, applauds as French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a high-level UN meeting on the Israel-Palestine two-state solution in New York, September 22, 2025. (REUTERS)

Palestine on Monday welcomed recognition of the Palestinian state by "friendly" France, hailing it as "a historic and courageous decision that aligns with international law and UN resolutions."

France's recognition supports "efforts made to achieve peace and implement the two-state solution," said a Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement.

"We value the pioneering role played by France and President Macron in encouraging many countries to initiate their recognition and in mobilizing international support to ensure the success of the two-state solution conferences and their outcomes, in full partnership with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

In New York, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told an international conference on Palestine: "I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine."