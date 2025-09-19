Explosives bound for Israel blocked at Italy’s Ravenna port

Dock workers in Italy's northeastern port city of Ravenna blocked two containers of explosives bound for Israel's Haifa port, local media reported on Friday.

The incident was announced by Ravenna Mayor Alessandro Barattoni, who confirmed that the containers had been stopped after workers raised concerns, according to daily La Stampa.

Alongside Valentina Palli, president of the Province of Ravenna, and Michele de Pascale, president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Barattoni sent a letter to Sapir, the company managing the port's main terminal operator, urging it to prevent the transit of arms to countries at war.

"Last night, thanks to the courage of some port workers, we were informed of the expected arrival of two containers classified as explosives," Barattoni said, stressing that individual actions alone are insufficient to halt such transits.

"A clear and unequivocal position from the Italian government is increasingly necessary and urgent. We cannot continue to pretend not to see and not to know that contributing to the massacre in Gaza is inhumane," he added.

The letter also demanded that Sapir include a clause on respect for human rights and peace in its code of ethics. Following the appeal, Sapir's president announced that the company would not handle the containers.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reacted by clarifying that the cargo was not of Italian origin, saying: "We did not send Italian weapons to Israel. Authorization is not required for anything leaving the ports, so I know nothing about what happened because they are not Italian weapons and ammunition."

De Pascale, however, criticized the government's position, warning against what he called "bureaucratic loopholes" that allow arms from other European countries to transit through Italy.

"I appeal to (Italian Prime Minister Giorgia) Meloni and (European Commission President Ursula) von der Leyen to stop this shameful exception. We cannot help arm anyone who violates human rights," he said.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza killing more than 65,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands and caused famine that has claimed the lives of at least 435, including 147 children.





