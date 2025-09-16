Over 100 Palestinians killed in relentless Israeli bombardment in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip September 16, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

More than 100 Palestinians were killed in renewed Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn Tuesday, medical sources told Anadolu.

The intensified bombardment came as the Israeli army opened a new phase of its ground offensive in Gaza City as part of a broader strategy to occupy the entire city. Nearly one million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped in the city under relentless attacks.

The Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.